Polish sailor survives heart attack 28 miles out at sea after Dubai Police rescue

A Polish man who suffered a heart attack on board a ship 28 miles out at sea has survived after being flown to a hospital in Dubai for treatment.

Dubai Police said its air wing flew the sailor to safety on Monday after he suffered a cardiac event while working aboard a commercial ship in waters off the emirate.

The 64-year-old man was taken ill at about 6.30pm before help was called and he was transported to Rashid hospital by Dubai Police’s air wing officers.

“We received a report from the National Search and Rescue Centre about one of the ship's crew members who suffered a heart attack on a vessel outside the territorial waters and his situation required immediate medical intervention,” said Col Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Air Wing Centre.

The Air Wing Centre co-ordinated with the control tower at Jebel Ali Port Operations Centre and located the ship 28 nautical miles out into the Arabian sea. The helicopter had to hover above the vessel rather than land on it.

“The ship had no helipad, so the paramedics [were lowered on to] the ship before they lifted the distressed sailor with a rescue crane.”

Paramedics from Dubai Ambulance on board the helicopter administered first aid before the man was airlifted to Rashid Hospital.

“It was a swift response that helped save his life,” said Col Al Mazrouei.

