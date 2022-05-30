Dubai traffic moving slowly after accident near Festival City

Traffic near Festival City in Dubai is moving slowly after an accident was reported on Rabat Street.

The crash happened opposite Festival City, towards Nad Al Hammar. Dubai Police have asked motorists to drive with caution.

Police have also said there is slow-moving traffic on Airport Road towards Al Khawaneej after the Emirates airline building.

Delays in traffic were also reported on Sheikh Zayed Road after Umm Suqeim Bridge in the direction of the Trade Centre Roundabout.