Mahzooz draw: man wins Nissan Patrol and three others take home Dh100,000

One lucky winner bagged a new Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 in the Mahzooz draw on Saturday night.

Khalid, with ID 13166467, won the special Eid prize in the 75th weekly live draw.

Three people, Anish, Mohammed and Muhammad, won Dh100,000 ($27,225) each. The winning raffle IDs were 13906195, 13878885 and 13841834, respectively.

On the same night, 36 winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million, with each taking home Dh 27,777 after matching four out of five numbers.

The lucky numbers were 8,9,18,34 and 40.

Another 1,750 participants matched three out of five numbers and won the third prize of Dh350 each.

Total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,912,500.

The grand prize of Dh100m is still up for grabs after nobody won it.

The next grand draw will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 9pm UAE time. The second prize in next week’s show will be doubled to Dh2m.

Participants must register online and purchase a Dh35 bottle of water to enter.

For each bottle, they are eligible for one line in the grand draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

