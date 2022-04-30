UAE weather: high temperatures and dust clouds over Eid Al Fitr break

Mercury set to approach 40°C in some parts of the country

Apr 30, 2022

Temperatures are set to rise across the UAE during the Eid Al Fitr break, the National Centre of Meteorology has forecast.

On Sunday, highs of 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai are expected, with winds that could kick up dust clouds during the day and reduce visibility.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40kph and the sea will be moderate to rough.

Eid Al Fitr will be on either May 1 or May 2, depending on what the moon sighting committee decides.

There will be another rise in temperatures on Monday, with highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai.

Staycations are a popular choice during the Eid break, but weather will be hot in other emirates, as well.

There will be highs of 39°C in Al Ain on Monday, 40°C in Fujairah and 37°C in Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM said.

It will be "fair in general and dusty at times during daytime over some internal areas, with significant increase in temperatures”, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

On Tuesday, however, there will be a drop in temperatures, with highs of 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. It will continue to be hot in other emirates.

The high temperatures are forecast to continue on Wednesday.

Updated: April 30, 2022, 7:33 AM
UAEWeatherEid Al Fitr 2022Dubai
