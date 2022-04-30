UAE sends 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

Two plane loads of humanitarian aid sent to those most in need

Two planes loaded with aid were sent by the UAE to Ethiopia. Photo: Wam
Apr 30, 2022

The UAE has sent two planeloads of vital humanitarian aid to Ethiopia over the past two days, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

At least 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies were sent to the country, including the capital Addis Ababa and the war-town Tigray region.

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing starvation in Tigray, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front have been at war for 17 months.

The UAE has established a humanitarian air bridge to help people in Ethiopia, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

As part of the air bridge, 18 planes carrying humanitarian aid have landed in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region. The supplies reached about 1.2 million people, including 960,000 women and children.

The UAE has provided $85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia to date, in co-operation with international organisations.

