UAE records 265 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 265 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, raising its overall tally to 898,310.

Another 368 people recovered from the virus as this total climbed to 881,516.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll standing at 2,302.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 232,493 PCR tests.

More than 155.6 million tests have been carried out to date.

Mass screening of the public and a comprehensive vaccination campaign have been central to the UAE's recovery strategy.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee updated the emirate's Covid-19 protocols on Friday, approving a return to full operating capacity for all commercial activities, tourist attractions and events.

The authority also extended the validity of Al Hosn green pass to 30 days for those residents and citizens who are fully vaccinated. Green passes previously expired 14 days after receiving a negative PCR test result.

It also confirmed that face masks will still need to be worn in indoor spaces.

The authority said the updated measures will be effective immediately and are a response to the continued low rate of Covid-19 infections in the country.