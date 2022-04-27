UAE-grown blueberries set for markets in Asia

Blueberries grown in the UAE will soon be enjoyed by customers in Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Elite Agro is the only producer of blueberries in the UAE and grows four varieties of the fruits in 20 greenhouses at its farm in Al Foah in Al Ain.

The blueberries are on sale at shops across the UAE and online, but now they are also destined for international markets for the first time, EAG said in a press release on Wednesday.

It follows a surge in production rates at the farm. During this year’s harvest season from January to May, EAG expects to increase its output of blueberries to 290 tonnes, compared with 210 tonnes in 2021.

Each of the 20 greenhouses now contains 3,350 blueberry plants that are then sold under the "elite berry" brand in the UAE.

The export drive is being led by Elite Global Fresh Trading, a subsidiary of EAG, as it seeks to expand across the globe.

“As the UAE’s only producer of locally grown blueberries, through investment in our farms, our increased capacity has enabled us to build both commercial strength, while continuing to support the UAE’s ongoing food security agenda." said Dr Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, Elite Agro’s divisional chief executive officer.

Read more Food security: 7 foods produced in the UAE

"We are extremely proud of our expansion into new export markets, with international customers now being able to enjoy our high-quality Elite Berry blueberry varieties in support of their health and wellbeing,” he said.

The company first planted its blueberry saplings in 2017. Since then, it has expanded its production of blueberries to accommodate a growing demand for the superfood.

EAG also grows raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and potatoes in the UAE.

More food is being grown and produced locally from oysters to lettuce as the country bolsters its food security.

Inside the UAE shellfish farm that is growing millions of oysters - in pictures