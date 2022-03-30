New UAE-grown potato type with long shelf life hits the shelves

The company that brought UAE-produced berries to the market is now supplying a new variety of locally grown potatoes.

Four varieties of potatoes grown sustainably on a 1,212 hectare farm in Al Ain are now available at major shops across the country and online, it was announced on Wednesday.

Since 2014, the farm has been home to three varieties but this season a new variety called "sifra", which is known for having a long shelf life, was introduced.

The farm is run by Elite Agro and it expects to produce up to 8,400 tonnes of potatoes this season.

It says growing locally will save at least 468 tonnes of carbon emissions, when compared to how most imported potatoes are grown and transported to the Emirates.

“The new harvest season is a testament to our success as pioneers of sustainable farming in the UAE," said Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, executive director of Elite Agro.

Four varieties of potatoes are grown at the farm. Photo: Elite Agro

By growing four different varieties, Elite Agro can supply the UAE market with local potatoes for the next nine months.

“We continuously endeavour to bring new varieties that increase the accessibility of locally-grown, high-quality fresh produce to the UAE market," said Ian Summerfield, Elite Agro chief executive.

"In line with our commitment to promote local food security and sustainability, we are proud to pioneer sustainable farming practices that are beneficial to both our people and our planet."

This season’s potatoes were planted in October 2021 and are being harvested between March and April this year.

Read more The Middle East politicises water at its peril

Elite Agro is already behind the UAE's only farm growing super-sized blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.

The move aims to reduce farm-to-shelf delivery times and comes as the UAE bolsters its food security by producing more and more food, from oysters to lettuce, in the country.

Inside the UAE's only blueberry farm - in pictures