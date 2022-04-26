Expo 2020 Dubai loyal visitor awards being sold for up to Dh25,000 online

Trophies were given to 50 of Expo's most enthusiastic visitors in February

Apr 26, 2022

Awards given to people who visited Expo 2020 Dubai dozens of times have been spotted for sale online.

The special trophies were handed out in February, when 50 of the most enthusiastic visitors to Expo Dubai 2020 were honoured in a ceremony.

The visitors, some of whom had come to the event more than 75 times since it opened in October last year, were recognised for their support of the first world's fair to be held in the Middle East.

The trophies are being listed as available for as much as Dh25,000. Photo: Dubizzle

Two awards have been listed on a popular buying and selling website, with one being sold for Dh25,000 and the other for Dh15,000. Both are described as being in flawless condition, brand new and never used.

Housed in a special black presentation box, the trophy is metallic and circular, and features the Expo logo.

The items are the latest merchanise to appear online.

As The National reported last week, yellow passports with 100 or more stamps from country pavilions are selling for more than Dh1,700 online.

Special white passports, given to people who visited every country pavilion, can fetch even more.

On TikTok, a number of accounts dedicated to the sale of expo items have been created.

They are posting videos that display passports filled with stamps, with one video that received more than 30,000 views.

Hotel visitors get glimpse of empty Expo 2020 site: in pictures

An empty Al Wasl Dome. Photo: Chris Tan

Updated: April 26, 2022, 4:02 AM
