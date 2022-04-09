Welcome to Expo Village: the new up-and-coming residential community in Dubai

Against the backdrop of the Expo 2020 Dubai legacy site, there is a community that is preparing to welcome new residents who crave that community feel.

With its own dedicated park spanning 38,000 square metres, a running track and a cycling path circling its perimeter, Expo Village really is a village within a village.

Factor in restaurants, cafes, salons and supermarkets and it is not hard to see why the village could become Dubai's most vibrant new residential area.

Located in Dubai South only a few minutes’ walk from the entrance gates of the Expo legacy site, which will soon evolve into District 2020, the residential complex is made up of 15 mid-rise buildings divided into four separate clusters.

Mahmud Al Naib, senior project manager for Dubai World Trade Centre, who runs the apartments, said the area is currently in transition.

“Expo Village was home to thousands of international participants that worked at the [world’s fair] throughout its six-month duration,” he said.

“We have 2,273 apartments located within the four clusters. During Expo, occupancy was at 97 per cent and within the next few weeks that will drop to five per cent as workers’ contracts come to an end.

“Over the next few months we will reinstate the apartments to their original condition for new tenants.”

Made up of studio to three-bedroom apartments and 30 three-bedroom town houses, rental prices have yet to be released, but Mr Al Naib said they would be “very competitive for the current Dubai market”.

In terms of size, they start from 40 sq m up to 130 sq m.

Ideal for families and young professionals

Designed with mixed-community living in mind, each cluster within Expo Village has been kitted out with a full gym and large swimming pool, as well as a children's playground.

Some apartments even offer a full view of the impressive Al Wasl Dome within the heart of the Expo legacy site.

“We developed Expo Village with so many people in mind, from families, to couples, to young professionals working at start-ups in the nearby District 2020,” said Mr Al Naib.

“Parks and playgrounds throughout the complex make it appealing to families, but we have the flexibility to cater towards the new demographic of people situated in District 2020.

“We are looking at creating a co-working space within some of the retail and home rental units to make remote working more attractive."

With floor-to-ceiling windows and a modern kitchen fitted within the apartments, it is likely that the majority of units will be rented out as fully furnished, however, there are plans to rent some without furniture.

Expo Village apartment prices have not yet been revealed but are set to be 'competitive'. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A well-connected community

The entrance to the Expo 2020 Dubai metro line is only a minute's walk from each cluster and the area is well-connected to both Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

“This really is a village within a village, so it is aptly named,” said Mr Al Naib.

“We have a Covid-19 testing clinic, a healthcare clinic, salons, cafes, a supermarket and a pharmacy.

“There are 42 retail and food and beverage units within the site.

"There are lots of seating areas within the gardens and the running and cycling tracks make it an area that very much encourages health and wellness among its residents."

Now that the six-month world's fair has come to an end, District 2020 will repurpose 80 per cent of the site’s buildings into an integrated mixed-use community.

With many technology companies already committing to setting up offices within the legacy site, Expo Village hopes to become the new must-live destination for families and professionals within Dubai.

More details about the rental opportunities within the community will be released within the next few months.

