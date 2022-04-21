UAE records 231 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 231 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its overall tally to 896,372.

Another 217 people overcame the virus as the recovery tally climbed to 878,658.

No deaths have been recorded since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 292,567 PCR tests.

More than 153.5 million tests have been carried out to date.

Mass testing of the public and a comprehensive vaccination campaign have been central to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

More than 24.6 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, with about 98 per cent of the eligible population now double vaccinated.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly during the course of the year, having topped 3,000 in January.

Authorities have moved to ease some Covid-19 restrictions as part of a gradual return to normality.

The changes include face masks no longer being mandated when outdoors, the removal of border controls on entry to Abu Dhabi from other emirates and a decision to allow unvaccinated Emiratis to travel overseas.