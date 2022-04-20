UAE weather: fog alert issued as temperatures to rise heading towards weekend

Temperatures will inch up across the UAE on Wednesday, becoming even hotter as the weekend approaches.

Fog blanketed Sweihan, near Al Ain, in the early hours.

It is expected to clear by 9am, leaving a mainly sunny and warm day, which will be hot in some areas.

The mercury will hit 36°C in Abu Dhabi city and 33°C in Dubai.

But it will be noticeably hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach as high as 41°C.

The skies will be mainly sunny, becoming cloudy at times and winds will be light to moderate.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog early on Thursday, which will see a further jump in temperatures.

Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai, according to forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology.

It will reach a peak on Friday, when some areas could see highs of 42°C.

