Faulty wiring led to lorry fire on Dubai motorway, say police

Dubai Police partially closed the road in the direction of Abu Dhabi on Saturday

A lorry burst into flames on a Dubai motorway on Saturday morning. Photo: Dubai Police
Salam Al Amir
Apr 12, 2022

Faulty wire connections caused a lorry to burst into flames at a popular motorway intersection in Dubai.

The incident occurred shortly before dawn on Saturday on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, close to the bridge that intersects with the Dubai-Hatta road, near Al Awir fruit and vegetable market.

Dubai Police partially closed the road in the direction of Abu Dhabi to allow rescue and firefighting crews from Dubai Civil Defence to tackle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE
Lorry carrying apples catches fire in Sharjah

The lorry was left completely gutted as a result of the fire.

“The fire happened as a result of faulty wiring at around 4.15am on Saturday,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, head of Dubai Police's Traffic Department.

Last month, ten diesel tankers were damaged in a blaze in Ajman according to the emirate's civil defence.

The incident happened at Al Jurf industrial area 2, just after 1am. No-one was injured in the blaze, but a trailer was damaged, along with the tankers.

Dubai Police has urged the public to avoid causing delays and traffic jams by rubbernecking or slowing down to look at accidents.

Updated: April 12, 2022, 2:12 PM
DubaiAbu DhabiFire safetyCars
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Faulty wiring led to lorry fire on Dubai motorway, say police
An image that illustrates this article UAE influencers join One Billion Meals initiative with 'Meals for Reels'
An image that illustrates this article Muslims set to observe two Ramadans in 2030Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article ADQ and Chimera Investments to set up UAE's first Spac