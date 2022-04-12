Faulty wiring led to lorry fire on Dubai motorway, say police

Faulty wire connections caused a lorry to burst into flames at a popular motorway intersection in Dubai.

The incident occurred shortly before dawn on Saturday on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, close to the bridge that intersects with the Dubai-Hatta road, near Al Awir fruit and vegetable market.

Dubai Police partially closed the road in the direction of Abu Dhabi to allow rescue and firefighting crews from Dubai Civil Defence to tackle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE Lorry carrying apples catches fire in Sharjah

The lorry was left completely gutted as a result of the fire.

“The fire happened as a result of faulty wiring at around 4.15am on Saturday,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, head of Dubai Police's Traffic Department.

Last month, ten diesel tankers were damaged in a blaze in Ajman according to the emirate's civil defence.

The incident happened at Al Jurf industrial area 2, just after 1am. No-one was injured in the blaze, but a trailer was damaged, along with the tankers.

Dubai Police has urged the public to avoid causing delays and traffic jams by rubbernecking or slowing down to look at accidents.