Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday.

The pair agreed to consolidate strategic ties between the two countries as they discussed a range of issues, including security and the crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Le Drian said France fully supported the UAE following the drone attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in February and added that his government fully backed measures taken by the UAE to improve its security.

The diplomats discussed regional and global issues including the crisis in Ukraine, with both parties agreeing that a political settlement must be reached and that humanitarian aid must meet the needs of affected civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah also hailed the growth of UAE-French strategic relations in recent years.

“The UAE and France are working together to promote regional and global peace and stability and spread the values of moderation, tolerance and coexistence among all peoples of the world,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

The French foreign minister welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, stressing his country's keenness to enhance co-operation with the UAE to serve mutual interests.

He congratulated Sheikh Abdullah on the remarkable success achieved at Expo 2020 Dubai from October 2021 to March 2022, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Le Drian said France is looking forward to UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (Cop28) in 2023.

The meeting was also attended by Hind Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.