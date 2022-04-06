British father and daughter airlifted from Hatta mountains by Dubai police

Pair got lost after stepping off the designated hiking trail

The two hikers became exhausted and disoriented and had to be rescued. Photo: Dubai Police
Salam Al Amir
Apr 06, 2022

A British father and daughter who went hiking in Hatta had to be airlifted off a mountain by Dubai Police Air Wing.

The two left the designated hiking trail before quickly becoming exhausted, disoriented and unable to carry on, the force said on Wednesday.

The girl's mother raised the alarm through the Hatta Police Station when she heard from her husband and daughter.

"She said that [they] were neither able to determine their location nor continue walking,” Col Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said on Wednesday.

Rescue teams were dispatched to find the two but their location meant an airlift was necessary.

“The area was rough," Col Al Ketbi said.

The British father and daughter with Dubai Police after the rescue. Photo: Dubai Police

The British father and daughter with Dubai Police after the rescue. Photo: Dubai Police

They were eventually airlifted from a safer area at the top before being taken to hospital for checks. It was not clear when the incident occurred, but it is believed both are recovering from their ordeal.

Col Al Ketbi urged the public to follow designated hiking and walking trails.

Family rescued by Dubai Police after yacht breaks down in rough waters

He also said the station in Hatta – known as a smart police unit because many services are electronic – provides policing services in seven languages and can be contacted 24 hours a day.

People can also call 999 in emergencies.

Updated: April 06, 2022, 1:19 PM
DubaiHattaDubai PoliceHikes
