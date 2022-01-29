Family rescued by Dubai Police after yacht breaks down in rough waters

Dubai Police maritime patrols rescued a family in recent days, after their yacht broke down near Palm Jumeirah.

A senior figure from Dubai Police said a swift response prevented the family, from the Gulf region, from crashing into nearby rock breakers.

The family sent a distress call that was picked up by Dubai Police’s command and control centre.

Colonel Dr Hassan Al Suwaidi, director of Ports Police Station. Photo: Dubai Police

“The maritime rescue patrols were immediately dispatched to the yacht coordinates which was being hit by high waves and strong currents thus endangering the family's lives," said Col Hassan Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station.

“Our teams transferred the family to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets, before they were transferred to safety ashore.”

The yacht was subsequently towed into port.

Col Al Suwaidi urged owners of yachts, boats and ships to use the Sail Safely service on the Dubai Police app, which tracks journeys and sends alerts directly to the authorities.