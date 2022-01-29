Family rescued by Dubai Police after yacht breaks down in rough waters

Pleasure craft was being hit by high waves and strong currents

Owners of yachts, boats and ships are urged to use the Sail Safely service on the Dubai Police app, which tracks sea journeys and sends alerts directly to the authorities. AP
Patrick Ryan
Jan 29, 2022

Dubai Police maritime patrols rescued a family in recent days, after their yacht broke down near Palm Jumeirah.

A senior figure from Dubai Police said a swift response prevented the family, from the Gulf region, from crashing into nearby rock breakers.

The family sent a distress call that was picked up by Dubai Police’s command and control centre.

Colonel Dr Hassan Al Suwaidi, director of Ports Police Station. Photo: Dubai Police

Colonel Dr Hassan Al Suwaidi, director of Ports Police Station. Photo: Dubai Police

“The maritime rescue patrols were immediately dispatched to the yacht coordinates which was being hit by high waves and strong currents thus endangering the family's lives," said Col Hassan Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station.

“Our teams transferred the family to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets, before they were transferred to safety ashore.”

Read More
Dramatic rescue of little girl after inflatable dinghy drifts out to sea

The yacht was subsequently towed into port.

Col Al Suwaidi urged owners of yachts, boats and ships to use the Sail Safely service on the Dubai Police app, which tracks journeys and sends alerts directly to the authorities.

Updated: January 29th 2022, 11:41 AM
UAEDubaiDubai PoliceYacht
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Family rescued by Dubai Police after yacht breaks down in rough waters
An image that illustrates this article UK footballer dies from heart attack while playing in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,355 new cases and five deathsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Daily life in the UAE - in picturesStory gallery icon