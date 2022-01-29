Container ship refloated after running aground in Dubai

Vessel was sailing to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi

The Thorwsind container ship was refloated in Dubai last week. Photo: Wam news agency.
Patrick Ryan
Jan 29, 2022

A ship weighing more than 20,000 tonnes has been refloated after it ran aground near Palm Deira in Dubai.

The emirate’s maritime authority came to the rescue of Thorswind, which was sailing from Port Khalid in Sharjah to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

“The authority received news of the grounding of the container ship Thorswind on Thursday morning,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed, executive director of Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA).

The Thorswind ran aground near Palm Deira on Thursday. Photo: Wam news agency

“Urgent meetings were held with the relevant authorities in the public and private sectors to expedite the refloating of the container ship in coordination with Port Rashid.”

No injuries or damage occurred during the refloating of the vessel, he said.

Thorswind measures more than 180 metres in length and is 30 metres wide.

The team from DMCA was praised by Sheikh Saeed for its swift action in resolving the situation.

Updated: January 29th 2022, 6:54 AM
ShippingDubai
