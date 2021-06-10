Spanish family rescued after boat breaks down in Dubai

A Spanish family has thanked Dubai Police after they were rescued off the coast of Jumeirah.

The family of six got into difficulty last week when the vessel malfunctioned and strong tides forced the boat back towards breakwater rocks.

The husband managed to radio for help and units from the maritime rescue department arrived swiftly on the scene.

Police supplied them with safety jackets and took them onto a lifeboat.

“Strong currents could have caused the yacht to drift towards the near [breakwater] but the swift response prevented that from happening," said Lt Col Ali Al Naqbi, head of the maritime rescue department.

Rescue teams then towed the yacht to port.

The family thanked Dubai Police in a letter and praised the speedy rescue.

Meanwhile, police urged boat owners to regularly check vessels and carry out any maintenance.

They also reminded them of the importance of the "sail safely" service, which tracks sea journeys, identifies hazards and sends distress messages to police.