Dubai Police teases glimpse of flying squad cars in new video

Dubai Police gave its social media followers a hint of what the future might look like in a video shared on its Facebook page.

The five-minute, story-led video, released during the inaugural World Police Summit, tracks the evolution of Dubai Police patrol vehicles throughout its 66-year history.

Starting in 1956, the story begins with CB radio communication between Bur Dubai patrol and Naif police station reporting "blue light sightings" – referring to the police car's flashing lights.

In the ensuing pursuits, each police patrol car is overtaken by a newer one, starting with a Land Rover Defender being outstripped by a Mercedes-Benz 240 in 1978.

The number of vehicles increases until the entire supercar fleet is involved in the chase.

Dubai Police have 35 supercars, which are often seen at tourist areas in the emirate and national events such as the Dubai Marathon and the UAE cycle tour, as well as various parades and celebrations.

Public engagement is the reason Dubai Police want to expand their garage of luxury cars.

The video also shows the latest technology that Dubai Police have at their disposal, including facial recognition and use of drones.

The force's latest addition to its fleet – the Dh196 million ($53.3m) Ghiath smart patrol vehicle – is featured towards the end of the video.

Dubai Police recently announced plans to add 400 Ghiath vehicles to their fleet.

Produced by Emirati carmaker W Motors, the Ghiath is one of the first cars to be fully manufactured in the UAE.

The expansion of the fleet will include unmanned vehicles, rapid intervention vehicles, rescue vehicles, electric vehicles and bicycles.

In scenes reminiscent of the film Back To The Future, the video concludes with a flying police car, decked out in Dubai Police livery, landing in the middle of a circle of patrol vehicles.

