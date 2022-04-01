Umm Al Quwain government workers to have three-day weekends during Ramadan

Government employees in Umm Al Quwain will have three-day weekends throughout Ramadan.

Those working in the public sector will have every Friday, Saturday and Sunday off during the holy month.

Government employees in the emirate usually work half-days on Fridays.

The change was made following a directive issued by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Working hours for the holy month will be from 9am until 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday, authorities said.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, but will be confirmed by the moon sighting committee.

Those working in the private sector will be permitted to reduce their work day by two hours during Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

Many pandemic restrictions have been lifted for this year’s Ramadan, with the return of iftar tents for the first time since 2019.