Umm Al Quwain government workers to have three-day weekends during Ramadan

Public sector employees in the emirate normally work half-days on Fridays

Umm Al Quwain's public sector employees will work four-day weeks during Ramadan. Anna Nielsen for The National
Gillian Duncan
Apr 01, 2022

Government employees in Umm Al Quwain will have three-day weekends throughout Ramadan.

Those working in the public sector will have every Friday, Saturday and Sunday off during the holy month.

Government employees in the emirate usually work half-days on Fridays.

The change was made following a directive issued by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

UAE moon-sighting committee to meet on Friday to indicate Ramadan 2022 start date

Working hours for the holy month will be from 9am until 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday, authorities said.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, but will be confirmed by the moon sighting committee.

Those working in the private sector will be permitted to reduce their work day by two hours during Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

Many pandemic restrictions have been lifted for this year’s Ramadan, with the return of iftar tents for the first time since 2019.

Updated: April 01, 2022, 6:34 AM
Umm Al QuwainGovernmentRamadan 2022
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed: Expo 2020 Dubai realised aim of connecting people and culturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Alphabet's Waymo to offer driverless rides in San Francisco
An image that illustrates this article Umm Al Quwain government workers to have three-day weekends during Ramadan
An image that illustrates this article UAE petrol prices increase by 16% in AprilStory gallery icon