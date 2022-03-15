UAE private sector working hours announced for Ramadan 2022

Working hours for the private sector during Ramadan were announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Employees will be allowed to reduce their work day by two hours during the holy month.

#MOHRE reduces working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily. #UAE #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/UzuUG5HJjv — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 15, 2022

The UAE announced on Monday evening the return of iftar tents during Ramadan for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marquees have been cancelled for the past two years to prevent gatherings and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramadan is expected to begin on April 2, but the start date is to be confirmed by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee.

Ramadan in the UAE - in pictures