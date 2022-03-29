Umm Al Quwain plans to triple growth and turn 20 per cent of land into nature reserves

Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday unveiled ambitious proposals to boost growth and protect the environment.

Launched at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the 'blue economy' strategy aims by 2031 to triple the growth of the emirate's gross domestic product, meet a net-zero emissions target and ensure 20 per cent of Umm Al Quwain will be dedicated to nature reserves.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, said the strategy aligns with the UAE’s efforts to enhance sustainable development and ensure optimal use of resources.

"The UAE places the highest priority on the well-being of its citizens by launching development plans, policies and strategies aimed at achieving a decent life for them and enabling them to actively participate in all development paths," said Sheikh Saud.

The plans essentially focus on creating new environmental, cultural, and heritage tourism areas to boost the popularity of one of the UAE’s most diverse but relatively undiscovered regions.

The emirate also aims to expand its already strong mangrove cover three-fold by 2031 to make a major contribution towards its net-zero targets.

The World Government Summit concludes on Wednesday.