UAE weather: police reduce speed limits in Abu Dhabi as fog returns

Early morning fog affected large parts of Dubai, stretching from the coast to deep inside Abu Dhabi

Gillian Duncan
Apr 01, 2022

Thick fog blanketed large parts of the UAE on Friday, prompting police to reduce speed limits on several roads in Abu Dhabi.

The murky weather affected large parts of Dubai, stretching from the coast to deep inside Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police, who routinely reduce speed limits in the emirate during spells of low visibility, issued a message on social media urging motorists to drive cautiously.

The speed limit was lowered to 80 kilometres an hour on seven motorways, including the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

The fog is expected to lift by 9am, leaving a mainly sunny day, which could become cloudy at times.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm.

Temperatures will be pleasant on the coast, reaching 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C Dubai, but it will be hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach as high as 38°C.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog on Saturday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to inch up on Saturday, reaching 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 34°C in Dubai.

The weather will be similar on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 33°C in Dubai.

Next week will be hotter, with temperatures increasing to 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 36°C in Dubai.

Updated: April 01, 2022, 4:22 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Police reduce speed limits in Abu Dhabi as fog returnsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Wonderwall of good wishes as Ukraine's Expo 2020 Pavilion closes
An image that illustrates this article How Dubai pulled off a mega Expo 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemicStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 site to be transformed into a futuristic city