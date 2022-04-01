UAE weather: police reduce speed limits in Abu Dhabi as fog returns

Thick fog blanketed large parts of the UAE on Friday, prompting police to reduce speed limits on several roads in Abu Dhabi.

The murky weather affected large parts of Dubai, stretching from the coast to deep inside Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police, who routinely reduce speed limits in the emirate during spells of low visibility, issued a message on social media urging motorists to drive cautiously.

The speed limit was lowered to 80 kilometres an hour on seven motorways, including the road from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ ⁧#ضباب

تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق الشاحنات (أبوظبي - العين)



⁦#Urgent⁩ | ⁦#Attention ⁩ ⁦#Fog⁩

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Trucks road (Abu Dhabi - Al Ain) — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 31, 2022

The fog is expected to lift by 9am, leaving a mainly sunny day, which could become cloudy at times.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be calm.

Temperatures will be pleasant on the coast, reaching 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C Dubai, but it will be hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach as high as 38°C.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog on Saturday.

The weekend is expected to be sunny with a moderate breeze. Temperatures are expected to inch up on Saturday, reaching 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 34°C in Dubai.

The weather will be similar on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 32°C in Abu Dhabi city and 33°C in Dubai.

Next week will be hotter, with temperatures increasing to 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 36°C in Dubai.