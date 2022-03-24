UAE weather: temperatures to hit 41°C with cooler weekend to come

Temperatures are set to top 40°C in some parts of the country on Thursday and it will be largely sunny.

Al Ain could hit 41°C but it will be cooler on the coast, with highs of 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Humidity will rise again overnight on the coast, but no fog is expected.

The weather will be similar on Friday, when temperatures will reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

But it will be significantly cooler on Saturday, which will be a dusty day, with temperatures dropping to 32°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Moderate to gusty winds will blow sand and dust, especially in the West. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough, but it will be calm in the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, the temperature will fall again to 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. It will also be dusty, which will affect visibility at times. It will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and calm to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Monday, which coincides with the beginning of spring break for schools across the country, will also be dusty and cloudy.