UAE weather: temperatures to hit 41°C with cooler weekend to come

It will be a mainly sunny day on Thursday, with the south seeing the highest temperatures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - July 02, 2019: Tourists cover up on a very hot day at the beach. Tuesday the 2nd of July 2019. Jumeirah public beach, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Gillian Duncan
Mar 24, 2022

Temperatures are set to top 40°C in some parts of the country on Thursday and it will be largely sunny.

Al Ain could hit 41°C but it will be cooler on the coast, with highs of 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Humidity will rise again overnight on the coast, but no fog is expected.

Read more
World Water Week: lower consumption not increase supply, Unesco expert says

The weather will be similar on Friday, when temperatures will reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

But it will be significantly cooler on Saturday, which will be a dusty day, with temperatures dropping to 32°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Moderate to gusty winds will blow sand and dust, especially in the West. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough, but it will be calm in the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, the temperature will fall again to 29°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. It will also be dusty, which will affect visibility at times. It will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and calm to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Monday, which coincides with the beginning of spring break for schools across the country, will also be dusty and cloudy.

Updated: March 24, 2022, 4:20 AM
WeatherDubaiAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Five tips to beat the rising costs of inflationStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Surge in bank scams leads to calls for caution from security experts
An image that illustrates this article High oil prices show need to 'double down' on renewable energy, says Scottish minister
An image that illustrates this article Everything must go! Expo pavilions slash souvenir pricesStory gallery icon