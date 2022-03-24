Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Palestine pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai offered his greetings to the people of Palestine

Mar 24, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday toured the Palestine pavilion at Expo 2020.

“I was also happy today to visit the Palestine pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. Palestine is a civilisation of culture and beauty. God save Palestine and may God save our people in Palestine,” he said on Twitter.

The Palestine pavilion is located in the Opportunity District.

The sights, smells and sounds of Jerusalem are showcased in the pavilion, which recreates the feel of the Old City, with its narrow alleyways and decorative arches. Stone slabs imported from the city complete the effect.

Pictures recreate the atmosphere of bustling bazaars where Palestinians sell textiles and souvenirs while the many bakeries churn out popular local bread.

Sheikh Mohammed also met the presidents of Namibia and Guyana at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

