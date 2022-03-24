Sheikh Mohammed meets Namibia and Guyana presidents at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met the presidents of Namibia and Guyana at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

During a meeting at the Namibia pavilion with President Hage Geingob, Sheikh Mohammed discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and their shared desire to explore new partnership opportunities, as well as to increase volumes of trade and investment.

The meeting also explored new avenues to share expertise across various sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed was given a tour of the pavilion, which showcases Namibia’s potential to generate sufficient and sustainable energy for both domestic consumption and export, as well as the various investment opportunities.

He was briefed about the country’s vast open spaces, abundant and diverse biodiversity and wildlife, rich cultural diversity and valuable traditional knowledge.

During his meeting with Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, at his country’s pavilion, Sheikh Mohammed spoke about the importance of Guyana’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai and the opportunities it offered to expand economic and cultural ties.

Sheikh Mohammed then toured the pavilion, which showcases the country as a leading eco-tourism destination and highlights its Green State Development Strategy as a pathway for sustainable and inclusive development.

The pavilion also highlights the country’s economic features, which has enabled it to emerge as one of the fastest-growing nations in the world.

Palestine pavilion tour

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Palestine pavilion, located in the Opportunity District.

The sights, smells and sounds of Jerusalem are showcased there. It recreates the feel of the Old City, with its narrow alleyways and decorative arches. Stone slabs imported from the city complete the effect.

Pictures recreate the atmosphere of bustling bazaars where Palestinians trade textiles and souvenirs and where the many bakeries sell the popular local bread.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Austria pavilion, also located in the Opportunity District. Under the theme Austria Makes Sense, the pavilion combines people, technology, and the environment in an engaging experience for all the senses.

He also stopped by the Colombia pavilion, which showcases how music connects the nation to a thriving future of culture, innovation and urban growth. The pavilion’s airy, free-ranging design represents Colombia itself, open and unbounded.