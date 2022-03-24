Ronaldo, Messi, Djokovic, Bolt and other stars who visited Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures

Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to the world on October 1, 2021, and after a spectacular six-month extravaganza that saw 20 million visitors enjoy its various sights, pavilions, and shows, will draw to a close on March 31.

The unprecedented number of visitors proved once again that the UAE is the hub of world-class tourism and business, setting a new benchmark for future mega events.

“When we started this journey in 2013, and even before then as we prepared the bid for Expo 2020 Dubai, we had a dream to welcome the world to Dubai and the UAE for an unprecedented global gathering that would live long in hearts and minds,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Expo’s Higher Committee, had said.

“That we have fulfilled this dream is already beyond doubt, but to achieve such a landmark number of visits is true testament to how the world has responded to what we have worked so long and hard to create."

Pavilions from across the world showcasing the best each country has to offer have been a big hit among visitors, with various shows from celebrities, movie stars and music greats keeping visitors coming back for more.

A number of sports stars have visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site over the past six months, from football icons like Cristiano Rolando and Lionel Messi to tennis great Novak Djokovic and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

During his visit, Ronaldo thanked his fans for providing him motivation to continue pushing for excellence.

“So you guys, you are my motivation to carry on, to play football,” Ronaldo said.

“Because without you guys, football will be less. We are guided by the fans. The motivation, the love makes me feel so proud. I don’t have words to express myself more than that.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, revealed at Expo 2020 Dubai that he plans to change his name in honour of his mother. "I’m also about to put my mum’s name in my name. I want my mum’s name to continue with the Hamilton name, so soon we will see that,” he revealed.

Also, Jamaica's sprint king Usain Bolt took part in a 1.45-kilometre family run to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination during his visit to the Expo site.

