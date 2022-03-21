UAE Cabinet approves use of crowdfunding for public and private sectors

String of announcements at final Expo 2020 Dubai Cabinet meeting

The National
Mar 21, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the final Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Vice President, in a series of tweets, outlined some of the decisions signed off during Monday's meeting at the UAE pavilion.

He said the Cabinet had approved the use of crowdfunding in the public and private sectors to finance new projects, saying it was one of the best means to secure funding and would help young people and entrepreneurs.

Crowdfunding works by raising money, typically through the internet, from a large group of people.

Sheikh Mohammed also said the Cabinet had adapted a new system for work injuries that will protect the rights of workers if they are hurt on duty.

How the UAE has empowered its women

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet had adopted the Emirates Council’s strategy for gender balance to enhance the presence of women in leadership positions.

The Cabinet also approved a new law that would allow cooperative societies in the country to be included in the UAE's financial markets and attract new partners.

More details about the plans are expected soon.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:59 PM
