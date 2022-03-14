UAE weather: fog clears leaving a mostly sunny and warm day

Thick fog blanketed an area of Abu Dhabi early on Monday as humidity rose overnight.

The murky weather in Al Ghuwaifat, Al Dhafra, in the far west, lifted by 9.30am, leaving a sunny day that will be cloudy at times.

Temperatures will reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Temperatures will inch up to reach 37°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, which will be another mostly sunny day.

It will be a little hotter still on Wednesday, before temperatures plunge to a pleasant 25°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

It will, however, be dusty at times on both Thursday and Friday.

Cooler temperatures are expected until the weekend and the mercury will begin to climb again next Monday.

Hazy weather in the UAE in January - in pictures