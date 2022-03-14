UAE weather: fog clears leaving a mostly sunny and warm day

Temperatures will reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2, 2019, 2019. Standalone images, Abu Dhabi. -- A woman crosses a street on downtown Abu Dhabi on a cool and sunny day. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:
Gillian Duncan
Mar 14, 2022

Thick fog blanketed an area of Abu Dhabi early on Monday as humidity rose overnight.

The murky weather in Al Ghuwaifat, Al Dhafra, in the far west, lifted by 9.30am, leaving a sunny day that will be cloudy at times.

Temperatures will reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Temperatures will inch up to reach 37°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, which will be another mostly sunny day.

It will be a little hotter still on Wednesday, before temperatures plunge to a pleasant 25°C in Dubai and 27°C in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

It will, however, be dusty at times on both Thursday and Friday.

Cooler temperatures are expected until the weekend and the mercury will begin to climb again next Monday.

Hazy weather in the UAE in January - in pictures

Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai pictured among the morning haze. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai pictured among the morning haze. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: March 14, 2022, 6:38 AM
WeatherDubaiAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Rare licence plates bring in about Dh30m at Dubai auction
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: fog clears leaving a mostly sunny and warm day
An image that illustrates this article Emirates Draw's Dh100 million jackpot rolls over for another week
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed meets Bahrain's King Hamad