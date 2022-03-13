Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Government Leaders Programme

Initiative aims to empower people to spearhead change and build a better future for the UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, honouring the 250 graduates of the UAE Government Leaders Programme at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Mar 13, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday honoured 250 graduates of the UAE Government Leaders Programme.

The graduates included UAE citizens employed by more than 120 federal, local and private sector institutions.

Sheikh Mohammed urged the graduates to utilise the skills learnt in the programme to develop new projects and enhance the entities they work for.

The programme was established in 2008 to enhance the capabilities of leaders in different fields so they can spearhead change and build a better future for the country.

It allows participants to gain an understanding of new government trends, flexible leadership and smart decision making.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also attended, along with several government officials.

Updated: March 13, 2022, 2:40 PM
UAEDubaiExpo 2020 DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
