Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Boat Show

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Dubai International Boat Show on Friday and hailed the emirate as a “global yacht capital".

Sheikh Mohammed was joined on his visit to the five-day extravaganza by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

The annual event made its return this week after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic at its vibrant new home at Dubai Harbour.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE's maritime infrastructure, which he said was underpinned by the vision of the nation's founding fathers.

“The country’s rich seafaring heritage and historical strengths combined with the vision of our founding fathers have inspired the development of a world-class maritime infrastructure,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“This infrastructure has driven many world-class projects and led to the nation becoming a leading player in various global sectors including trade, tourism, leisure and hospitality.

“The organisation of one of the world’s most influential yacht shows is another example of our determination to build Dubai into a global maritime destination and become a hub for excellence in various sectors.

“Dubai today is a global yacht capital and a preferred destination for yacht owners, charters and cruise travellers from across the world.”

The event, now in its 28th year, is about 20 per cent bigger than 2019 in terms of companies and exhibitors, organisers say.

It features 800 brands and vessels from more than 54 countries in a region that is home to 12.6 per cent of the world's superyachts. The show’s “superyacht avenue” will showcase about 50 of the vessels from some of the world’s leading companies such as Feadship, Majesty and Nomad.

Sheikh Mohammed was also joined on the tour by Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, as well as Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary general at Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Boat Show runs at Dubai Harbour until Sunday and is open to the public. Tickets starts at Dh35 for adults. For more information, visit www.boatshowdubai.com

