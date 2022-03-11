Dubai Boat Show: six of the most luxurious superyachts on display this year

There is only one place to be this week — and that’s Dubai Boat Show’s “superyacht avenue”.

More than 50 floating mansions from leading manufacturers such as Princess, Gulf Craft, Cranchi and Sanlorenzo are berthed at Dubai Harbour for the show.

Here are six of the most luxurious superyachts at this year's show.

'Moonlight II'

Moonlight II is so big, it had to drop anchor outside Dubai Harbour — the new home of the boat show.

The 91.4-metre vessel can carry 36 guests in 18 cabins along with 35 crew and is equipped with a cinema, helipad, spa, beach club, lift, Jacuzzi, gym and a room for a number of jet skis.

The boat is not for sale, but is available for charter.

Boats of similar size sell for between $88.3 million and $99.3m.

Princess Yachts Y85

Manufacturer Princess Yachts said this 26.2-metre superyacht is a “triumph of contemporary design”.

It has attracted a lot of visitors at the show, with its interior garnering as much praise as the sleek exterior.

Three separate seating areas ensure privacy for guests, with the crew able to move discreetly around the yacht.

Twin engines propel the vessel to a top speed of 32 knots and it has a base price tag of $6.5m.

Cranchi Settantotto 78

This 25-metre yacht is billed by Italian yacht maker Cranchi as “excellence brought to life”.

The 18-person vessel has a private “beach club” with a large platform that can be transformed into a terrace overlooking the sea, with integrated speakers and ceiling lights.

The manufacturers have played up the soundproofing on board and the fact that the crew cabin is located between the engine room and the owner’s cabin, those on board can “fully appreciate the sound of the sea”.

The yacht has three six-cylinder Volvo Penta D13 engines that can reach a top speed of about 30 knots with a base price tag of a little under $4m.

Riva 100 Corsaro

Yacht makers are known for their love of superlatives and the Italian brand Riva is no different.

The manufacturer says the 100 Corsaro’s “majestic proportions combine harmoniously with her sporty design … the interior is a masterpiece within a masterpiece”.

And the 29-metre yacht has been pulling in the crowds at the boat show with its striking design, clean lines and maximum cruising speed of 28 knots.

With three double suites and a twin located on the lower deck, the Riva 100 Corsaro can accommodate up to 10 guests and has a base price tag of about $10m.

Sanlorenzo SX88

The boat show is known for its firsts, and the 26.7-metre superyacht from the Italian shipbuilder Sanlorenzo is making its debut in the Arabian Gulf.

The SX88 can accommodate up to eight guests and its three engines gives it a top speed of 23 knots.

The yacht can carry 9,300 litres of fuel on board as well as 2,050 litres of water and costs $6m

Majesty 120

Older than Emaar and Nakheel, Gulf Craft is a well-known UAE boat maker celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Close to the entrance to the show is Majesty 120, a tri-deck superyacht.

It measures 37 metres long and is made with composite materials such as carbon fibre, constructed at the company's Umm Al Quwain shipyard.

The vessel has a sundeck 30 per cent larger than other yachts in her class, Gulf Craft said.

Gulf Craft would not disclose a price but second-hand 120s can be found on the market for about $12m.

Dubai Boat Show will continue at Dubai Harbour until Sunday and is open to the public. Tickets starts at Dh35 for adults. For more information, visit www.boatshowdubai.com

