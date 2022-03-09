Women in Africa given chance to kickstart career with this Dubai-based start-up

More than 1,000 African women are being given the opportunity to spend a year working in hotels across the Middle East, due to a UAE-based social enterprise.

When Evolvin’ Women started five years ago, it sent just one woman to work in a Dubai hotel for a year, providing an opportunity that would otherwise have been out of reach.

The programme proved so successful numbers have now grown to more than 1,000. It brings the total number of women helped by the initiative to 1,250, in countries including the UAE, Qatar and Jordan.

Quote Now I believe I can have an amazing career and go back and help other women with the experience I gain Ritah Ingabire, 23, from Rwanda

To mark International Women’s Day, The National spoke to some of the participants to find out how the project has changed their lives.

“This has given me an opportunity where I can see a future for myself and a way to develop my career,” said Ritah Ingabire, from Rwanda, who works in the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in JBR, Dubai.

“I never saw that happening for me before now. It’s changed my life.”

Ms Ingabire, 23, is a student at the Akilah Institute in Rwanda, which was set up to help women progress in their careers.

It was through here she was made aware of the opportunity to work in the Middle East.

“I thought maybe at best I would get the chance to have some part time work here and there,” she said.

“Now I believe I can have an amazing career and go back and help other women with the experience I gain.”

Ritah Ingabire, from Rwanda, works in the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in JBR, Dubai, after joining the Evolvin' Women programme. Pawan Singh / The National

Aliane Uwamahoro, also from Rwanda, had been working as a nanny to help pay for her studies before she was accepted on to the programme.

“It was hard for me working as a nanny, the job was not good and I couldn’t see a great future ahead for myself,” said Ms Uwamahoro, who works in the housekeeping department in the same Hilton hotel.

“I was not getting enough money to help me or my family for that matter.

“Now everything has changed and I am learning new skills and looking forward to a better future.”

The 24 year old said she is determined to make the most of her time in Dubai and pass on the skills she learns.

Aliane Uwamahoro is currently on placement at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in JBR, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“I see myself now as a strong, independent woman who will be able to support other women and help them with their struggles,” she said.

Zambian Sally Mumba was happily working in the tourism industry at home but then everything changed.

“I lost my job because of the pandemic. It was only through talking to a friend that I found out about this opportunity in Dubai,” said Ms Mumba, who is working as a chef for the Pullman Hotel in Downtown Dubai.

“My life has changed a lot for the better and I am learning much more about the industry than I ever thought possible.”

Her placement in Dubai has allowed her to become an example to other women in her home country who are dreaming of a better future, said the 32 year old.

“I am able to encourage a lot of women back home who want to know ‘how did you get to Dubai?’ and ‘how did you get that job’?” she said.

Sally Mumbai is working as a chef in the Pullman Downtown Hotel in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

“I tell them my story and how it can happen to them too but it’s important they know I am here to learn, not just have fun, because when I go back home I want to become an employer.”

The founder of the project said the goal was to empower women to be self-sufficient and help others to overcome the challenges they faced.

“It is a platform for these women to grow and help inspire others,” said Assia Riccio, founder of Evolvin’ Women.

“Women who need help are able to find themselves, becoming role models and inspiring other women to explore their potential.”

Previous project members have returned to Africa entering into senior roles and training other women within the industry, said Ms Riccio.

She said the hurdles that many women in Africa have to overcome would be unimaginable in other parts of the world.

“There is an issue in Rwanda, for example, where the genocide has caused mental health issues,” said Ms Riccio.

“There are several countries in Africa were women are in danger of being gang raped as well as facing other types of abuse.

“I see what we are doing as an intervention to empower women who can then go back and help their families and communities.”

Assia Riccio is founder of Evolvin' Women, a company that trains and finds hospitality jobs for women from developing countries. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Covid-19 pandemic created significant challenges for Evolvin’ Women, so much so that Ms Riccio thought she would have to pull the plug on the project.

“During the pandemic I thought honestly we would have to close down,” she said.

“It wasn't just down to travel restrictions, we also had issues with funding no longer being available but thankfully that changed in 2021 with more partners coming on board and we haven't looked back since."

The project is kept afloat by partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

African countries involved in the scheme include Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Rwanda and Kenya, with a possible expansion into Ethiopia, according to Ms Riccio.

Read More Portrait of a Nation: Dubai social enterprise founder helps women avoid life endured by her mother

The next step is to build a centre in Africa to help provide opportunities for women who are unable to travel to the Middle East.

“There are a lot of ladies who fail the screening test, many are HIV positive,” said Ms Riccio.

“So what happens to them? Ideally we'll put together the facility and the women who came through the project can be the ones taking the lead.”