Meet the Emirati women doctors who led the nation's fight against the pandemic

As Covid-19 raged around the world, one woman appeared on television every night while the other worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

These two Emirati women have spent what now amounts to years navigating the UAE through the choppy waters of a global pandemic and a time of extreme uncertainty.

Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE's health sector, and Omniyat Al Hajeri, executive director of Community Health Sector in Abu Dhabi, have been at the forefront of the country's fight against Covid-19.

On International Women’s Day, it is imperative to celebrate the women who calmed our fears and kept us safe.

“The road to becoming a healthcare professional is arduous yet rewarding,” said Dr Al Hosani.

“The many years of studying and research, the dedication, long hours and focus needed prepares you as an individual to take on the most challenging situations.

“The pandemic brought on new obstacles to the healthcare sector and required us to be agile and efficient while also ensuring excellence to maintain the safety and well-being of the community.”

Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri in 2009 hosting the second night of the Ramadan Lecture series with Elias Zerhouni, former executive vice dean at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Ryan Carter / The National

After receiving a doctorate in health policies and a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University, Dr Al Hosani headed straight into the world of infectious diseases. She rose through the ranks and was given the role of official spokeswoman for the UAE health sector in March of 2020.

More recently, she became the first Emirati woman to join the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group.

“This was certainly one of the most critical times in my career,” she said.

“However, myself along with the world-class cadre of healthcare experts in Abu Dhabi and the UAE had the support and trust of our wise leadership, who empowered us as we fought the pandemic head on.”

The work-life balance is a struggle for any professional, especially one expected to assure not only her own children that everything will be fine, but an entire country.

A mother of four, Dr Al Hosani said it is her family that inspired her to serve her country.

“Balancing between work and my personal life can be difficult at times but I believe being organised has allowed me to ensure I’m present whether that be for work or my life as a mum,” she said.

“I thank my family for being my constant source of inspiration, while I fulfil my duty to my country and community.”

Over the past two years, UAE residents have eagerly awaited the daily television news briefings for updates on the pandemic. Many times, it was Dr Al Hosani delivering the news that Covid restrictions had either eased or tightened — a responsibility she took up with pride.

“I am honoured to have been able to play a part in the UAE’s response to the global pandemic and be a voice that resonated with the community during those times,” she said.

“The last two years have been challenging to us all, but the experiences learnt have put us in great position to remain steadfast in our contribution towards the development of a successful health ecosystem and community here in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Dr Omniyat al Hajeri ( left ) and Dr Farida al Hosani at a HAAD press conference in Abu Dhabi. DELORES JOHNSON / The National

Throughout the pandemic, the UAE's strict Covid-19 measures meant frequent PCR tests, self-isolation periods and location trackers for some residents and visitors. Regulations were stricter than those seen in other countries, but they resulted in a country that is quickly returning to normality.

“We have worked extremely hard over the past two years to reach this point and to be standing at the recovery phase feels great.”

Sharing in Dr Al Hosani's joy at the relaxation of Covid measures is Dr Al Hajeri, who worked tirelessly to keep UAE residents healthy throughout the pandemic.

“Reaching the recovery phase is a milestone worth celebrating, one which is attributed to our leadership’s and healthcare cadre’s resoluteness in managing the pandemic since it started,” she said.

“Our collective efforts in driving effective and resilient healthcare systems have proven to be very successful.”

Up until a couple of months before the outbreak in Wuhan, Dr Al Hajeri, a mother of six, was working as the director of public health and research at the Abu Dhabi Health Authority. When Covid reached the UAE, she became responsible for helping communities through the pandemic.

“Over the past two years, we have reached out to our community and special groups like senior citizens and people of determination through hybrid care models, using virtual platforms, phone calls and at-home care,” she said.

“These effective tools have proven to be successful and will continue to be leveraged post pandemic to ensure we reach every member of our community and offer them the healthcare education, awareness and preventive and curated services to lead a healthy life.”

On International Women's Day, both professionals had an important message to share.

“I would like to remind all women to always remember their strengths, today and every day, to acknowledge their resilience and take a moment to celebrate their successes, regardless of how small or large they are,” said Dr Al Hosani.

“We have made leaps and bounds and still have a lot more to achieve. I hope we can inspire the next generation of young women to grow into leaders and change-makers.”

Dr Al Hajeri added: “I would like to congratulate women worldwide on the incredible milestones we have reached and the contributions we have made to the world, both on a societal, health and economic level.

“This sentiment is not limited to women in the healthcare sector, but women across the world, regardless of their professions, have again proven to be the safety net for their families and communities.

“The professional aspect was only a small part of the role that women had to play during the pandemic to ensure the physical and mental wellness of their families and communities and for that, we need to take pride and celebrate our achievements.

“We still have many opportunities to unfold and much more to achieve.”