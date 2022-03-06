Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Croatia's prime minister

Andrej Plenkovi also visited Croatia's national day celebrations at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, centre, with Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, left, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, at Al Shati Palace. Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi for the Ministry of Presidential Affairs
Mar 06, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has received Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, who is visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s day of celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Croatian prime minister conveyed the greetings of President Zoran Milanovic of Croatia to President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the Croatian president and his wishes of lasting peace and stability for Croatia and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Plenkovic discussed ways of boosting bilateral co-operation in economic, investment, developmental and other fields.

They also exchanged views on developments in the region, as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 6:20 AM
