Rescuers go on foot to find camper hurt in Ras Al Khaimah mountain fall

A camper injured in a fall in Ras Al Khaimah has been brought to safety by rescuers.

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence crews were alerted to the accident in the Shamal area by the man's friends on Saturday night.

“We received a call at 6.43pm on Saturday reporting that the 28-year-old Arab man fell from the cliff of one of the Shamal area’s mountains,” said Brig Gen Mohammad Al Zaabi, director of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence.

The man was camping with some of his friends when the accident happened.

Brig Gen Al Zaabi said the man broke his shoulder.

“Due to the rugged nature of the area, our officers had to go an on-foot rescue operation to reach to the man’s location.”

First aid was provided at the scene before the man was carried to an ambulance that took him to hospital.

Brig Gen Al Zaabi urged hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to avoid rugged areas, especially when there are safer alternative sites.

“I urge they stay away from steep places and hard-to-reach locations, especially with the availability of suitable areas for camping or practicing mountain sports, and to be careful and take precautionary measures for their own safety.”