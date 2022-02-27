Emirates Red Crescent winter aid campaign reaches 120,000 people in Jordan

Emirates Red Crescent has sent aid for more than 120,000 people struggling with the harsh winter weather affecting parts of Jordan.

Goods sent included blankets and winter clothes, heating appliances, food and children’s supplies.

A team on the ground supervised the distribution of aid to affected Jordanians and Syrian refugees in camps.

The ERC has allocated a substantial amount of aid to vulnerable sections of society, including the elderly, people of determination and children, to protect them from the freezing temperatures and associated illnesses.

In co-operation with the Emirati-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp, the ERC delegation moved daily relief convoys to the refugee camps on the Syrian-Jordanian border to deliver food, clothing and shelter.

The aid is part of the ERC’s winter campaign under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the ERC, to help those affected by cold waves and weather conditions in 26 countries.

This month, Jordanian authorities urged people to stay at home after overnight snowfall blocked roads in many parts of the country and shut down the capital, Amman.