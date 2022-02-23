UAE reports 740 Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 740 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its overall tally of infections to 876,624.

One person died in the past 24 hours after contracting the virus, increasing the death toll to 2,298.

Another 1,956 recoveries were recorded, bringing this total to 824,971.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 461,925 PCR tests.

The number of active cases fell to 49,355 as the trend of recoveries exceeding new infections continued.

More than 135.5 million tests have been conducted to date under a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Daily infection rates have declined in recent weeks, following a surge in January owing to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Wednesday's figures were a slight increase on the daily infections reported in the past three days, but are still well below last month's case numbers, which topped 3,000 on several occasions.