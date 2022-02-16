Coronavirus: UAE records 957 new cases and 2,538 recoveries

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic

The National
Feb 16, 2022

The UAE on Wednesday reported 957 new cases of Covid-19 after carrying out 365,306 additional PCR tests.

The new cases bring the total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic began early in 2020 to 871,315.

One person died of Covid-19 related complications during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,289. Another 2,538 beat the virus bringing the tally of recoveries to 808,824.

Cases have been dropping again after a surge late last year due to the Omicron wave.

UAE authorities have been cautiously lifting capacity limits for cinemas, shopping malls and other entertainment spots and venues.

But the rule on mandatory wearing of masks remain in place.

How can the common cold help fight Covid?

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi announced setting up of a specialist department at Al Rahba Hospital to treat people with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Patients will first be evaluated by the emirate’s prime assessment centres before being sent to the new centre for treatment.

Updated: February 16th 2022, 11:33 AM
UAEDubaiAbu DhabiCovid
