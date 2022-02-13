Abu Dhabi opens new unit for severe Covid-19 cases

People in Abu Dhabi with severe Covid-19 symptoms are to be treated at a specialist department at Al Rahba Hospital.

Patients will first be assessed by the emirate’s prime assessment centres before being sent to the new “urgent care” centre if the case warrants it.

Those in critical condition will be admitted to intensive care unit and kept under supervision until their symptoms improve.

The hospital provides exceptional inpatient care and uses the latest technology and innovative treatments, supporting #AbuDhabi's position as a leading healthcare hub and protecting the health and wellbeing of all citizens and residents.



“From PCR testing, vaccinations, prime assessment centres and emergency and urgent care services at Al Rahba Hospital, we are committed to supporting our patients through exceptional care at every stage of their healthcare journey,” said Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha), which operates the hospital.

Al Rahba was one of the first hospitals to deal with Covid-19 patients. It is the dedicated infectious diseases facility in Abu Dhabi treating those who suffer from pulmonary tuberculosis, haemorrhagic fever, viral and respiratory infections, and HIV.

Cases of Covid-19 have been declining in recent days. The UAE reported 1,266 new infections on Sunday.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives have helped the Emirates curb the spread of the coronavirus.