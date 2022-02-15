Joy for Abu Dhabi schoolboy able to walk for first time

A determined Abu Dhabi schoolboy with cerebral palsy has told of his joy at walking for the first time.

Mohammed Amir, 8, is taking his first tentative steps on a remarkable journey after being wheelchair-bound for much of his life.

The youngster, from Sudan, is no stranger to overcoming challenges having being born two months premature, weighing only 900 grams.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s muscle tone and their ability to move and maintain balance and posture, aged one.

The life-long condition is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain, which often occurs before a child is born.

Its symptoms can vary, with some being left unable to walk and others with intellectual disabilities.

“It was a shock to be told that your baby has cerebral palsy,” said his mother Amira Mukhtar, 48.

Mohammed suffers from weakness and spasticity to the legs and severe weakness to his upper limbs.

'He is a survivor'

As a baby he barely moved, did not crawl and couldn't sit up.

His family did all they could to get Mohammed on his feet in the years since, including regular Botox injections to ease his mobility issues.

But it was only after he embarked on intense physiotherapy about a year ago at Seha's Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre in Abu Dhabi that he could begin to dream of walking at last, a daily act taking for granted by so many.

Countless hours of hard work had a rich reward as he successfully walked independently late last year.

“I can’t describe to you how it feels to see him take his first steps," said Ms Mukhtar.

"I always had hope and strong faith but seeing it happen in front of you – I can’t tell you how happy that makes me feel.

“He is a survivor. I knew in my heart that he could do it.”

At school, Mohammed felt left out. Unable to fully join in as his friends played.

Cherished moment for Mohammed

“I was sad that I can’t play PE with my friends at school. Now I feel like a million,” he said, with his thumb up and a wide grin on his face.

“This is the best thing.”

While he still must take it on step at a time - enthusiastic Mohammed is eager to walk all over the world.

Blessy Koshy, the physiotherapist who played a crucial role in supporting Mohammed, said his achievements highlighted the importance of seeking treatment.

“It is important for parents to bring their children early on to begin physiotherapy,” she said.

“Physiotherapy is not a massage. These are treatments with proper assessment to design specified exercises according to the condition of the the child to make the child independent in the community."

Mohammed is in grade three and has taken time off school to focus on his treatment.

But now he can work towards a return to the classroom with his friends.

“The aim is to get him back to school without a shadow teacher or the need of any assistance,” said Ms Koshy.