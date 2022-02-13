Sheikh Hamdan cares for dog left with pellets in skull after shooting

A stray dog that was left with severe wounds after being shot several times with an air gun is now under the care of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Grace, a Saluki mix, was rescued by the Bubbles Pet Rescue group after being found wounded in the Al Barashi area of Sharjah last month.

X-rays showed the dog had been shot several times. Pellets were found lodged in her skull, in both eye sockets, the neck, chest and back legs.

Vets were able to remove three pellets from her body but said it was too risky to take the others out as doing so could further damage her internal organs.

After the case was documented on Instagram, officials from the Crown Prince’s court contacted the rescue group and have since taken Grace into their care.

In a touching video posted on his Instagram page, the Crown Prince, who has more than 13 million followers on the platform, is seen greeting the dog at the veterinary clinic.

“Hello Grace, you’re in safe hands now and I guarantee you will be happier,” he said.

Announcing the news online, Bubbles Pet Rescue thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his kindness for taking in the barely one-year-old dog.

“We have super great news to announce. For those who were asking for updates about Grace and following her story,” the post read.

“Beautiful Grace is now under the care of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are. We are blessed to be Emirati and have caring leaders like you. Grace is in good and safe hands right now.”

Sheikh Hamdan often makes his love of animals clear on social media, posting pictures with his beloved falcons, horses and even giraffes.

He has played a part in various turtle rescue programmes and helped to release turtles back into the wild after being treated for things like plastic ingestion and injuries.

