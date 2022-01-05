Sheikh Hamdan asks for help naming adorable baby pony

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, often makes his love of animals clear on social media, posting pictures with his beloved falcons, horses and even giraffes.

And it seems he has a new animal to add to his brood: an adorable pony foal.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan shared videos of himself petting the newborn foal, as it unsteadily ran around its paddock.

Later, he shared a series of pictures of himself cuddling the creature, asking for the help of his 13 million followers in naming him.

“Help me pick a name for him,” he captioned the images, alongside a blue love heart.

The post has received more than 200,000 likes at the time of writing, as well as plenty of suggestions for a name, from “Twilight” and “Shadow” to “Eagle” and “Lucky”.

Sheikh Hamdan is known for his love of all things equestrian, a passion he shares with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

He regularly posts pictures and videos from stables with his horses, most recently sharing a selfie with a brown and white horse in December, captioned: "My buddy."

It seems he intends to pass his love for the animals down. In August, he also shared photos of his baby boy, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan, meeting his horses for the first time.

He shared two new photos with his son at England's Godolphin, the Maktoum family's private horseracing stables.

Read more Watch: Sheikh Hamdan gets caught in the rain while driving through Dubai desert

He wrote: "Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Sheikha came to see Adayar and wish him the best!"

Sheikh Rashid and his twin sister, Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan, were born in May.

See more photos of Sheikh Hamdan's life here: