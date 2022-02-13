Expo 2020 Dubai warning over fraudsters selling free Coldplay tickets for Dh600

Expo 2020 Dubai has warned visitors against buying tickets for the Coldplay concert from fraudsters who are taking advantage of the free event.

Coldplay play Al Wasl Plaza on February 15. Limited tickets were available for the free event, which is fully booked.

Con men are now selling the tickets for Dh400 to Dh600 ($108-163) and have posted ads on Dubizzle, the online classifieds platform.

We are aware that some free tickets for Coldplay's concert on 15 February are being re-sold for money online.

We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source. pic.twitter.com/O3T7NzYj0j — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 13, 2022

“We are aware that some free tickets for Coldplay's concert on 15 February are being re-sold for money online,” Expo 2020 Dubai organisers tweeted on Sunday.

“We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source.

“The original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket, thus leading to fraudulent sales.”

Each ticket has a unique QR code that can be used only once. Organisers said that anyone who tried to enter the venue with a code that had already been used would be turned away.

An advert on online classifieds platform Dubizzle, where a scam artist is trying to sell a Coldplay concert ticket for Dh450. The concert is a free event by Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Dubizzle screenshot

Visitors also have the option to watch the British band on the big screens at Jubilee Park, Festival Garden and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can also watch the concert online on Virtual Expo and Expo 2020's YouTube and Expo TV channel.

Ultramarathon at Expo 2020 lake: in pictures