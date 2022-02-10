UAE and Qatar meet for AlUla Declaration follow up

Official delegations representing the UAE and Qatar met in Doha on Thursday to follow up on the AlUla Declaration issued at the Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Saudi Arabia last year.

It is the third meeting the two sides have held since the January 2021 signing of the agreement, which is aimed at bolstering Gulf unity, state news agency Wam reported.

The declaration also marked the end of a dispute between Qatar and its neighbours.

In Doha, the Emirati and Qatari delegations discussed “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the AlUla Declaration and articulated the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve their common interests”, Wam said.