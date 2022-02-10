UAE and Qatar meet for AlUla Declaration follow up

Delegations in Doha discuss 'joint mechanisms and procedures' for enacting agreement aimed at boosting Gulf unity

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional "solidarity and stability" at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Saudi Royal Palace / BANDAR AL-JALOUD / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
The National
Feb 10, 2022

Official delegations representing the UAE and Qatar met in Doha on Thursday to follow up on the AlUla Declaration issued at the Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Saudi Arabia last year.

It is the third meeting the two sides have held since the January 2021 signing of the agreement, which is aimed at bolstering Gulf unity, state news agency Wam reported.

The declaration also marked the end of a dispute between Qatar and its neighbours.

In Doha, the Emirati and Qatari delegations discussed “joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the AlUla Declaration and articulated the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve their common interests”, Wam said.

Updated: February 10th 2022, 6:06 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE and Qatar meet for AlUla Declaration follow up
An image that illustrates this article Follow in Prince William's footsteps during his UAE visitStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article ‘He is a celebrity’: Prince William electrifies Expo 2020 DubaiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Queen Rania: We're in a race against time for our planet's survival