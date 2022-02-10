Dubai warehouse fire brought under control

No casualties were reported after the incident in Deira

Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a unit in Deira that contained building materials. Photo: Dubai Media Office
The National
Feb 10, 2022

A fire that broke out at a warehouse in Dubai on Thursday has been brought under control.

Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at the unit in Deira that contained building materials.

No casualties were reported.

Pictures of the fire were released by Dubai Media Office.

They showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky as fire crews extinguished the blaze.

"Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought under control a small fire that broke out in a warehouse for building materials in the Al Khabaisi area in Deira. No casualties have been reported," Dubai Media Office posted on Twitter.

The time of the fire was not disclosed.

