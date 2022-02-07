Social media star Just Sul drives sports car-shaped speedboat in Dubai Marina

The eye-catching car-shaped boat goes as fast a jet ski

Social media influencer Just Sul has been cruising on Dubai waters in style with a neon green floating car that goes as fast as a jet ski. Photo: Just Sul Instagram
The National
Feb 7, 2022

Social media influencer Just Sul has been cruising around Dubai's waters in style with a boat shaped like a sports car, which goes as fast as a jet ski.

In a video shared with his 6.2 million followers on Instagram, the Indian comedian is seen speeding in the neon-green vessel on waters near the Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence area.

The clip already had more than 383,000 likes on the social media platform after it was posted on Sunday by Just Sul, whose real name is Shantinath Sul.

The eye-catching speedboat is supplied in the UAE by https://www.instagram.com/waterlink.ae/ and also comes in black.

It resembles a convertible sports car, but is designed like a boat underneath and rides like a jet ski.

Sul is seen behind the wheel, with a woman sitting on the passenger seat.

YouTube star Mo Vlogs was also seen cruising in a similar vessel a few weeks ago.

Sul, 52, a former mechanical engineer, became an online sensation in 2015 when he began posting funny videos on Vine.

He quickly gained followers and left his engineering job to become a full-time online comedian and actor. He moved to Dubai a few years ago.

The jetcar, as Waterlink calls it, is available for rent to the general public.

Bustling Dubai draws in millions in winter tourism campaign: in pictures

Image 1 of 13
An aerial view of Jumeirah Beach Residence. Dubai was open for travellers during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Photo: Reuters

An aerial view of Jumeirah Beach Residence. Dubai was open for travellers during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Photo: Reuters

Updated: February 7th 2022, 8:48 AM
DubaiBeachUAESocial Media Celebrities
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article These seven Emiratis among 50 most powerful businesswomen in Middle EastStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Social media star Just Sul drives sports car-shaped speedboat in Dubai Marina
An image that illustrates this article Qatar World Cup to give Gulf tourism lift as neighbours tap into demandStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article DP World posts 2.6% increase in fourth-quarter shipping volumes