Social media star Just Sul drives sports car-shaped speedboat in Dubai Marina

Social media influencer Just Sul has been cruising around Dubai's waters in style with a boat shaped like a sports car, which goes as fast as a jet ski.

In a video shared with his 6.2 million followers on Instagram, the Indian comedian is seen speeding in the neon-green vessel on waters near the Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence area.

The clip already had more than 383,000 likes on the social media platform after it was posted on Sunday by Just Sul, whose real name is Shantinath Sul.

The eye-catching speedboat is supplied in the UAE by https://www.instagram.com/waterlink.ae/ and also comes in black.

It resembles a convertible sports car, but is designed like a boat underneath and rides like a jet ski.

Sul is seen behind the wheel, with a woman sitting on the passenger seat.

YouTube star Mo Vlogs was also seen cruising in a similar vessel a few weeks ago.

Sul, 52, a former mechanical engineer, became an online sensation in 2015 when he began posting funny videos on Vine.

He quickly gained followers and left his engineering job to become a full-time online comedian and actor. He moved to Dubai a few years ago.

The jetcar, as Waterlink calls it, is available for rent to the general public.

