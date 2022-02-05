Biker flown to hospital after Sharjah crash

Man suffered serious chest and shoulder injuries

A National Search and Rescue Centre Helicopter came to the aid of a biker after crash in Sharjah. Photo: National Search and Rescue Centre
The National
Feb 5, 2022

A motorbike rider was flown to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Sharjah.

A helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC)was sent to the scene in the Nizwa area on Friday.

The Iranian man, who officials said was in his 30s, injured his shoulders and chest.

No further details on the crash were given.

Video footage released by the NSRC showed the man being placed on a stretcher as a rescue helicopter prepared to land.

The man was taken to Sharjah's Al Dhaid Hospital for treatment.

Updated: February 5th 2022, 9:13 AM
SharjahUAE
