Woman flown to hospital after falling ill at Dubai resort

A woman was flown to hospital after falling ill at a luxury resort on the Dubai World Islands development.

Dubai Police sent its air wing unit as she required immediate medical attention. The woman, who is from India and in her 20s, was taken to Rashid Hospital.

Her medical condition was not disclosed. Police did not say when the incident occurred but said they had to contend with rough weather to reach the location, at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

“We received an emergency call reporting a woman, in her twenties, who had fallen sick at the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort,” said Col Khalfan Al Mazroui, deputy director of Dubai Police Air Wing.

Rescue teams faced difficulty reaching the offshore resort due to low visibility, strong winds and high waves.

“The visibility was very low, at only 1,500 metres, while wind speed was at 40 knots, causing high waves and strong currents,” said Col Al Mazroui.

“A team of paramedics were immediately dispatched on board a Dubai Police helicopter and provided the necessary first aid to the patient before airlifting her to Rashid Hospital.”

Col Al Mazroui said the Dubai Police air wing routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, carrying out search and rescue missions and monitoring roads.

He urged public members to report emergencies on 999 or send distress requests (SOS) via Dubai Police's smart app.