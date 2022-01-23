Dubai desert dune buggy crash leaves man in hospital after airlift

A man has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a dune buggy accident in the Dubai desert.

Dubai Police shared a video on its social media pages on Sunday afternoon of the German being taken from the scene of the accident, near Margham.

#VIDEO | In a swift response, #DubaiPolice Air Wing airlifts a biker to Rashid Hospital after being involved in an overturn accident in the “Margham" desert in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/cmMsI7KFZf — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 23, 2022

Police said the vehicle overturned during the incident.

The rider was taken to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

“A report was received by the Dubai Police Command Centre that an accident occurred in the desert,” said Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of Al Hanai Air Centre.

“The man involved was rushed to hospital by air ambulance due to the remote nature where the accident happened, which made it difficult for a normal ambulance to reach.”