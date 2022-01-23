Dubai desert dune buggy crash leaves man in hospital after airlift

Man taken by air ambulance due to remote location of incident

A screengrab from a video posted by Dubai Police showing a victim being flown to Rashid Hospital after a dune buggy accident. Photo: Dubai Police
Patrick Ryan
Jan 23, 2022

A man has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a dune buggy accident in the Dubai desert.

Dubai Police shared a video on its social media pages on Sunday afternoon of the German being taken from the scene of the accident, near Margham.

Police said the vehicle overturned during the incident.

The rider was taken to Rashid Hospital for treatment.

“A report was received by the Dubai Police Command Centre that an accident occurred in the desert,” said Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Director of Al Hanai Air Centre.

“The man involved was rushed to hospital by air ambulance due to the remote nature where the accident happened, which made it difficult for a normal ambulance to reach.”

Updated: January 23rd 2022, 1:12 PM
DubaiDubai PoliceUAE
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Royal Navy seized $20 million drugs haul off Oman
An image that illustrates this article Man flown to hospital after dune buggy accident in Dubai desert
An image that illustrates this article Road closures in Abu Dhabi for Golden Jubilee cycling tourStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi parents, pupils and schools optimistic about Monday return to classroomsStory gallery icon